Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: The temperatures will only continue to rise in South Texas, do you know how to prevent yourself from heat illnesses? Do you also know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke? Heat Exhaustion symptoms will include, faint or dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid heart rate, and muscle cramps. The best way to combat this is to move yourself to a cooler conditioned place, drink plenty of water, and take a cool shower, if possible.

Texting and driving incident lands car in water Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:25 PM EDT Updated: A woman was driving southbound on 181 by Indian Point Park when her car went into the water around 9:20 a.m. The woman was able to crawl out of the car with minor injuries. She told police that she was texting and driving and was not paying attention. The woman went back into the water to retrieve some of her belongings.

More showers & storms to start the work week KRIS 6 MONDAY DAY PLANNER Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:40 PM EDT Updated: Abundant tropical moisture will remain in place over South Texas as we begin the work week which will result in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the region. Upper level high pressure continues to be to our west and east leaving us vulnerable to tropical showers and this will continue to be the case until Thursday when the highs begin to build back in and we'll begin to dry out as winds increase. Otherwise, Monday through Wednesday we can expect to s...

CCPD did submit request for Amber Alert Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:58 PM EDT Updated: Following the alleged abduction of 11-year-old Sophia Casso on June 23, many Corpus Christi residents have asked why no Amber Alert was issued. So KRIS 6 News followed up to determine why...

King High's 1967 state championship baseball team honored by Hooks Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:59 PM EDT Updated: The 1967 King Mustang baseball team was honored at the Hooks game. The Mustangs won the state baseball title 50 years ago.

Kidnapped Border Patrol agent says he feared for family Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:08 PM EDT Updated: EL PASO, Texas (AP) - An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas tells investigators he got into a vehicle with two men who then allegedly kidnapped and attacked him to get them away from his family. The El Paso Times reports (http://bit.ly/2t9ZKp7) Border Patrol Agent Lorenzo Hernandez told authorities he was helping his mother at her food truck June 9 when the men asked for a ride, saying their car broke down. According to federal court records, Hernandez said he agreed to give...

Texas wife sentenced to prison for killing officer husband Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:39 PM EDT Updated: The 27-year-old Lopez had pleaded guilty in April to failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. Prosecutors say she intentionally drove her SUV into Ernesto Vasquez in December 2015. Vasquez died several months later after being hospitalized.

Local Archery Competition Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: With archery being one of the oldest sports in the world, Corpus Christi has one of the hardest ranges in the country to practice and compete on. Tejas Bowmen Archery Club is a non-profit organization that brings shooters from all ages together for, "The enjoyment, mastery and furtherance of archery as a sport through cooperation and good fellowship." The club has been around since 1938 and holds tournaments frequently throughout the year. KRIS 6 had a c...

Air bag maker Takata bankruptcy expected Monday in Japan Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:15 AM EDT Updated: DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Tokyo on Monday.

More Showers Likely Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:05 AM EDT Updated: More showers and thunderstorms are likely across South Texas today. We are watching some pretty big storms out in the Gulf this morning. They are expected to move inland this afternoon. The forecast for today calls for mostly cloudy skies and a little cooler temperatures. We are looking for an afternoon high around 91 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. The winds will be blowing out of the East 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Report: Florida leads nation in deaths caused by lightning Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:30 AM EDT Updated: NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - Florida is leading the nation in the number of people killed by lightning strikes. The Naples Daily News reported Saturday that 52 people have been killed by lightning since January 2007, which is the most in the nation according to an analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather data.

2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest Martha the World's Ugliest Dog Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:26 AM EDT Updated: Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff is this year's 29th annual World's Ugliest Dog.

Girl killed, father hurt when struck by boat on Texas lake Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:34 AM EDT Updated: TEMPLE, Texas (AP) - A Central Texas man had his legs amputated and his young daughter suffered severe lacerations when they were struck by a boat. Temple police said in a statement that the 37-year-old man was attempting to rescue his 4-year-old daughter Friday evening after she was struck by the propeller of a craft described by authorities as a recreational house boat.

Infant left in Houston car as father went to work found dead A 7-month-old boy died after he was left inside a car for more than 10 hours.(Courtesy: KPRC Click2Houston) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:22 AM EDT Updated: HOUSTON (AP) - Police say a 7-month-old boy has died after he was left in a car outside a Houston business while his father was inside working. Authorities say the infant's 36-year-old father had dropped off two of his three children at a daycare Friday and then went to work.

Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment Cynthia Marie Randolph is accused of intentionally leaving her kids inside a vehicle. (Courtesy: Parker County Sheriff's Office) Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:56 PM EDT Updated: WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff's officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney - online jail records didn't list one for her.

Accident at SPID and Hwy 361 Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:25 PM EDT Updated: Emergency crews responded an accident at SPID and Highway 361 at the Packery Channel Bridge, northbound. Police said a white Toyota Tundra was parked on an incline while the occupants were fishing. The truck flipped onto its side and had...

Showers Tapering Off Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:20 PM EDT Updated: We saw some pretty heavy showers across parts of the Coastal Bend this afternoon. Some areas picked up between one and two inches of rain. We didn't see a whole lot right here in the city of Corpus Christi. Officially we only received a trace of rain. There forecast for tonight calls for mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. Expect an overnight low around 78 degrees.

Flood Advisory across Coastal Bend Storms roll through South Texas Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates up to two inches of rain have already fall around Orange Grove. Some locations that may experience flooding include Mathis,...

Stop mosquitoes before they bite (Cropped Photo: James Gathany / CDC / MGN) The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus. Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: Living in South Texas, we see and feel mosquitoes everyday. It is so common, yet are we as safe in preventing these bites as much as we could be? Pest Control Experts from Mosquito Joe's told us, "The females, they bite to lay the eggs. Once they get enough blood in them they'll go look for a teaspoon of water and lay their eggs." On the Coastal Bend there is always still water around town, so what are some of the best ways to keep these biting mosquitoes away?...

Jeep rolls over on SPID Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:46 PM EDT Updated: CCPD is responding to an accident involving a jeep on SPID between Everhart and Staples. Police say one of four vehicles involved rolled. No word yet on possible injuries. Please avoid the area. This is a developing story.

Choke Canyon Reservoir, Lake Corpus Christi levels drop Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:30 PM EDT Updated: Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon are in need of water after the two reservoirs water levels have fallen below the 50% line according to city water management officials. Now the city water department has to decide on what to do. Managers with the water's utility department say for the next 15 days, and the city will evaluate the combined storage levels before the possibility of initiating stage-1 of the revised drought contingency plan.

"Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve" event held Saturday Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:46 PM EDT Updated: Organizers with the Coastal Bend Blood Center are gearing up for today's Rock-N-Roll up your sleeve summer blood drive. The event is aimed to help stock up blood at the Coastal Bend Blood Center. Organizers say it's hard to get donors to donate during the summer time and they see a decline in their blood storage levels.

Suspected intoxicated driver kills six cows, injures law enforcement officer DPS Troopers say a woman driving a silver car, slammed into six cows and a law enforcement officer who was leading the cows off of the road. Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:10 AM EDT Updated: Texas Department of Public and Safety Troopers say a suspected intoxicated driver drove her car into several cows and injured a Deputy with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at Farm Market 70 and County Road 14, in Bishop around 1:00 am Saturday morning.

Local Body Paint Festival Texas Body Paint Festival Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: The Texas Body Paint Festival is here in Corpus Christi to show off different creations from local artists, as they compete for the best body paint artwork. Doors open at 6 p.m. at House of Rock, and anyone and everyone is welcome to get their faces, arms, or body painted by a few body paint artists! There will also be a fashion show to showcase the different artists work on their models, this will help give the artist time to talk about what each of their masterpieces are about and...

Showers on the Increase Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:22 AM EDT Updated: It looks like our very hot and dry weather pattern is finally going to give way to some rain and a little cooler temperatures starting this weekend. Heat indices are are still expected to be around 105 and 109 degrees today. This means you still need to use extreme caution when spending extended time outdoors. The forecast for today calls for a high of 93 degrees with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Teen-thought-to-be-abducted-is-safely-at-home Teen thought to be abducted is safe at home Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:02 PM EDT Updated: A teen thought to have been abducted last night is safe with her family this morning.

Local boxer hopes for a Junior Olympic National Title Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:07 AM EDT Updated: Corpus Christi may have a national boxing champion soon. Angelina Zaragoza is leaving on Saturday to fight for the Junior Olympic National title.

Coast Guard to continue searching for missing man Friday, June 23, 2017 11:10 PM EDT Updated: The Coast Guard is continuing its search for a missing man this morning after suspending the search last night due to darkness.

New Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Admiral Dell Bull announces he is no longer Chief of Naval Air Training after being directed to lead a team in Washington, DC. Friday, June 23, 2017 8:22 PM EDT Updated: Rear Admiral Dell Bull, who was Chief of Naval Air Training, announced he's been directed to report to Washington, DC. In a letter to his staff, Rear Admiral Bull says he'll lead a team to solve problems with Navy and Marine Corps fighter jets.

Number of rideshare drivers increases locally Friday, June 23, 2017 5:57 PM EDT Updated: Rideshare drivers say there's too much supply and not enough demand. William Thompson has been a rideshare driver for the last two years in Corpus Christi. Thompson says, when he first started driving there were only a handful of drivers which worked out great, for the amount of passengers. But now that the rideshare law has changed and made it easier to become a driver, Thompson says, there's been a spike in number of drivers.

Doctors graduating Spohn Hospital Friday, June 23, 2017 5:33 PM EDT Updated: Area hospitals have been struggling to hold on to doctors for some time now. A graduation ceremony was held Friday for a group of doctors wrapping up their residency with Christus Spohn. Turns out 3 out of the 20 doctors graduating today will be staying here. That's good news for hospitals that are having a hard time holding on to doctors and nurses who prefer to work in bigger cities. One of the doctors who decided to stay in Corpus Christi is doctor Alma McDaniel. She came to Corp...

Port Aransas rolls out the carts Friday, June 23, 2017 5:19 PM EDT Updated: Out in Port Aransas, getting around town on a golf cart is a common utilization of transportation.

6 Investigates Follows-Up: Taft City Council Reinstates Police Chief Taft Police Chief Klaus Mansion is back on duty. Friday, June 23, 2017 5:07 PM EDT Updated: The Taft Police Chief once charged with official oppression has been returned to duty in a special called meeting of the Taft City

Copano Bay fishing pier closed to public Friday, June 23, 2017 3:43 PM EDT Updated: The Texas Department of Transportation today recommended the immediate closure of both sides of the Copano Bay Fishing Pier until an assessment of its physical condition can be performed. More>>

Olympic Day celebrated throughout the Coastal Bend Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:25 PM EDT Updated: Olympic Day celebrates the birth of the Olympic Games which started in 1894. Organizations were able to sign up to host a 2017 Olympic Day event throughout the year through Team USA's website. Each organization is associated with a certain National Governing Body (NGB). Guest speakers and different activities will be going on during the time of their Olympic Day event. More>>

Vehicle traffic reopens on Padre Island National Seashore Friday, June 23, 2017 1:59 PM EDT Updated: Vehicle traffic has been reopened to the North and South beaches on Padre Island National Seashore. More>>

Red, White & Blue Review to honor our military 7:00 PM Sunday, June 25th at the First United Methodist Church (900 S. Shoreline Blvd.) Friday, June 23, 2017 12:07 PM EDT Updated: An evening of patriotic musical favorites honoring our military will be the theme of this year's Red, White & Blue Review - An American Salute. More>>

Firearms Safety in Corpus Christi Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: There have been plenty of misconceptions about firearms and firearm safety. Such as, how to properly hold a firearm, the different techniques while using and handling a gun, as well as what to expect if ever in a life or death situation. The crew at APT Firearms Academy here in Corpus Christi, really know how to train a person with no gun experience, into a person that feels confident no matter what may come their way. APT Firearms Academy showed KRIS 6 proper defense mechanism... More>>

Healthcare bill continues to spark debate Friday, June 23, 2017 6:21 AM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans launched their plan for erasing the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act Thursday. More>>

Police officer beaten to death in Indian-controlled Kashmir Police Officer Ayub Pandith was beaten to death outside Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Friday, June 23, 2017 6:20 AM EDT Updated: A police officer in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city was beaten to death after he fired at a group of people who suspected him of spying on worshipers during the holiest night of the year for Muslims, police and witnesses said. More>>

Body found at North Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body Thursday as that of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas. Friday, June 23, 2017 6:06 AM EDT Updated: A medical examiner has identified a body found at a North Texas landfill as that of a 14-year-old girl missing since Monday evening. More>>

City Evacuation Exercise Friday, June 23, 2017 4:36 AM EDT Updated: The City of Corpus Christi will join the RTA, CCISD, Salvation Army and American Red Cross as well as 211 Texas for an important emergency training exercise Friday afternoon. More>>

Chamber Orchestra to perform final season concert at Del Mar College The Corpus Christi Chamber Orchestra performs free concerts each year. Photo: CCCO / Facebook Friday, June 23, 2017 12:12 AM EDT Updated: Music lovers of all ages will have one more chance this season to see the Corpus Christi Chamber Orchestra, as they perform the season's final show at Del Mar College Friday evening. More>>

Amber alert for teen believed to be in grave danger Authorities say Stormie Clemmer (left) may be in grave or immediate danger. Her suspected abductor, Andrew Akers (right) was last seen in a black 2000 model Ford Ranger. Photo: Brewster County Sheriff's Office. Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:48 PM EDT Updated: An amber alert has been issued for Stormie Clemmer, a West Texas teen believed to be in grave or immediate danger. More>>

TCEQ, city officials now investigating sand blown onto Island roadways TCEQ says its received 7 complaints since March regarding unsafe driving conditions from the sand. Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:49 PM EDT Updated: A construction site on Padre Island has drawn the attention of the city and state regulators after numerous complaints from residents. More>>

Lots of low-income Americans fear Senate health care plan Senate Republicans introduced their health care plan today. Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:38 PM EDT Updated: A lot of struggling Americans are scared of the Senate plan to replace Obamacare (The Affordable Care Act). Senate Republicans introduced their health care bill today, after weeks of writing the legislation in secret. More>>

TAMUCC researcher says too soon to know if TS Cindy affecting shoaling at Packery Channel Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:02 PM EDT Updated: Cindy really churned up the waters along the Gulf Coast and that raises a question, what will we find when the high waters recede? In some cases, the impact will be pretty obvious. But in the case of the shoaling increase at Packery Channel, it'll take a while to determine if TS Cindy had any impact at all. A team of researchers with the Conrad Blucher Institute have been monitoring Packery Channel on a regular basis. More>>

Auto burglars targeting Island residents Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:37 PM EDT Updated: Island residents say their usually easy-going lifestyle is being disrupted by a recent crime trend as multiple auto burglaries are reported throughout the area. More>>

Power outage affects Padre Island, Port Aransas Large areas of the islands were without power Thursday afternoon. Photo: AEP / Google Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:32 PM EDT Updated: Thousands of customers were without power on Padre Island, Mustang Island, Port Aransas and the surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon. More>>

Former Beeville teacher indicted for child sexual assault The former math teacher was charged for sexually assaulting a child, according to police. Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:34 PM EDT Updated: A former Beeville math teacher has been charged for sexually assaulting a child. More>>

HaloFlight airlifts driver after head-on collision on FM 665 Vehicle debris and skid marks covered the roadway after a head-on collision that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition. Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: A man from Alice is in the hospital with serious injuries sustained during a head-on collision with a dump truck on FM 665. More>>

Two restaurant employees arrested for sexual assault Portland Police say two employees at the popular A-1 Steakhouse have been arrested in connection to a reported sexual assault incident. Photo: Google Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:14 PM EDT Updated: Two employees of a popular Portland restaurant have been arrested on accusations of sexual assault. More>>

Police arrest suspect accused in up to five robberies Police say the suspect was involved in as many as five robberies, including this one at Times Market on Ayers. Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:38 PM EDT Updated: A man police say could be responsible for as many as five robberies has been arrested. More>>

Couple indicted for leaving child in locked van at movie theater Police recovered an infant from a locked vehicle in a local theater parking lot back in February. Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: A couple accused by police of leaving a child in a parked vehicle back in February have been indicted, according to officials. More>>

Undocumented immigrants found dead in Brooks County These items belonged to an undocumented immigrant who is believed to have succumbed to the heat Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:03 PM EDT Updated: The bodies of three undocumented immigrants were discovered by Border Patrol agents in Brooks County. More>>

Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare' Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:49 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill Thursday to dismantle much of Barack Obama's health care law, proposing to cut Medicaid for low-income Americans and erase tax boosts that Obama imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance his expansion of coverage. More>>

Bullyproof Project Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:40 PM EDT Updated: The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports Damion is a good kid. And for his good behavior, he was cherry-picked from his homeroom class to participate in an anti-bullying program. More>>

A pair of community events coming to local country club Northshore Country Club Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:20 PM EDT Updated: A ball to help First Responders and a workshop to help participants reconnect with their dreams are just two of the events you will find at the Northshore Country Club. More>>

Summer Workshops at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve The Harte Research Institute teamed up with the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve for a 6 month series of educational workshops. The first, will be this Saturday held by the Center of Sportfish Science and Conservation. Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve is a wonderful place to take the family to find a variety of different species that live here in South Texas and on the Coastal Bend. With plenty of trails to venture off into, a playground built for letting off some energy, and an interactive center that lets you get up close and personal with the different artifacts and animals from the Wetlands Preserve. Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve offers many different workshops and camps throughout the summer, to help ... More>>

Alabama warns of floating fire ants in floods Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:07 AM EDT Updated: NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Floating colonies of fire ants could form in flood waters as Tropical Storm Cindy trudges inland. More>>

Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder Genene Jones. Photo courtesy Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice/AP Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:49 AM EDT Updated: SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks. More>>

London fire: Cladding in other buildings 'combustible' London police raised the confirmed or presumed death toll to 58 following a major fire at a London's Grenfell Tower. Photo: @Natalie Oxford / Twitter Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:35 AM EDT Updated: LONDON (AP) - Tests on exterior building materials in other high-rise buildings conducted after the devastating west London fire has shown that some of the panels submitted were combustible... More>>

US airport stabbing investigated as terror; Canadian charged Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:11 AM EDT Updated: FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A Canadian man from Tunisia shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at a Michigan airport, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism... More>>

IS militants destroy 12th century mosque in Iraq's Mosul The mosque's famous leaning minaret had stood for more than 840 years. Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:20 AM EDT Updated: IRBIL, Iraq (AP) - The Islamic State group blew up a historic landmark in Mosul... More>>

Kia tops new car quality survey for second straight year Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:09 AM EDT Updated: DETROIT (AP) - Kia has claimed the top spot in a survey of new vehicle quality for the second straight year. More>>

AP sources: Senate GOP would halt Obamacare penalties, taxes Top Senate Republicans are preparing to release their plan for dismantling the Affordable Care Act Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:54 AM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Senate Republicans prepared Wednesday to release their plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law... More>>

Final farewell for US student detained by North Korea PHOTO: Otto Warmbier being escorted by two North Korean military soldiers. Photo date: 2016. Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:01 AM EDT Updated: WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - The life of a 22-year-old college student who died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea will be celebrated in an Ohio hometown still stunned by his loss. More>>

Roads remain closed around National Seashore Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:57 AM EDT Updated: Visitors to the island still can not drive through the Padre Island National Seashore, due to flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy. More>>

Schlitterbahn joining world's largest swimming lesson Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:00 AM EDT Updated: Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi is joining thousands of children around the world, for the world's largest swimming lesson Thursday. More>>

Help Heal Vets helping vets manage PTSD through crafts PTSD treatment through mental stimulation Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:19 AM EDT Updated: The horrors of war that get burned into a veteran's mind rarely fade away once the battlefield has been left behind. A non-profit group says they may have a promising treatment for veterans suffering from injuries and serious issues like traumatic brain injury and PTSD. More>>

Public pools are popular places when the temperature soars Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:58 AM EDT Updated: TC Ayers, Greenwood, and HEB public pools are all great places to go when the weather gets hot. Kids are only a dollar. More>>

San Antonio Missions are moving to Amarillo Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:35 AM EDT Updated: The San Antonio Missions will be moving to Amarillo. The move won't take till the 2019 season. More>>

Veterans display their personal art at Central Texas cafe I Hate Fish Tacos Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:44 PM EDT Updated: The Eagle reports these pieces and more - created by Texas veterans - will line the walls of Downtown Bryan's The Village Cafe & Art 979 from now until July 16. More>>

Board votes to cut funding for program that helps at-risk youth A program that helps troubled youth is on the chopping block after a board voted to cut off its funding. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:35 PM EDT Updated: Due to a shrunken budget, the Crime Control & Prevention District needed to choose between funding local problems like the Juvenile Assessment Center or paying police officers' salaries. More>>

Cindy causing dangerous conditions at CC beaches A look at a red warning flag at the beach. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:31 PM EDT Updated: Tropical Storm Cindy is causing dangerous conditions at Corpus Christi gulf beaches, where high tide has been higher than usual and a rip current advisory is in effect. More>>

Tropical Storm Cindy approaches landfall Tropical Storm Cindy approaches landfall. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:42 PM EDT Updated: (AP) - A boy on an Alabama beach was struck and killed Wednesday by a log washed ashore by storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy, which spun bands of severe weather ashore from the Florida panhandle to east Texas as it churned ever closer to the Gulf coast. More>>

Eddie Olivares Sr., Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 86 Eddie Olivares Sr., known for his work throughout the South Texas music community, passed away at 86. Photo: Ramiro Chavez / Facebook Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:10 PM EDT Updated: The South Texas music community has lost one of its most beloved musicians, the legendary, Edward "Eddie" Olivares Sr. More>>

Experts say oil industry is stable and companies are hiring again Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:57 PM EDT Updated: South Texas oil experts gathered at the Ortiz Center today for a roundtable discussion about the state of the industry and while we may not be seeing a boom, they say conditions are a lot better than they were a year go. Our economy took a major hit when the price of oil in the U.S. dropped from 100 dollars a barrel in 2014 to just 26 dollars last year. Since then the price has stabilized at about 50 bucks and experts say this stability in oil prices presents an opportunity for futur... More>>

High tides hit Coastal beaches Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:54 PM EDT Updated: Out on Beach Access Road 5, the water was reaching up to the end of the road. Beach operations staffers highly urge folks not to drive on conditions like that. Beach visitor, Nathanial Ochoa, tried to drive on the beach anyway. More>>

Rescue crews respond to boater distress call in Corpus Christi Bay Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:31 PM EDT Updated: Corpus Christi emergency crews responded to a call of an emergency in Corpus Christi Bay. Crews were called around 3:45 pm Monday afternoon. At least two people were transported to the hospital. More>>

Miracle League baseball game with Corpus Christi Hooks Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:25 PM EDT Updated: A chance for individuals to show off their baseball skill happens this Saturday, June 24th, for The Miracle League of Corpus Christi All-Star event. The All- Star celebration will take place at 10:30 a.m. At the CITGO Miracle League Field (1354 Airport Road.) More>>

Two suspects arrested in Rockport stabbing death Aransas County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection to a stabbing in Rockport. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:36 PM EDT Updated: Aransas County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) has arrested two suspects in connection to a reported stabbing that left a man dead in Rockport. More>>

Mosquitoes a huge problem nationwide Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:09 PM EDT Updated: As summer officially kicks off, the bug every human hates is simmering across the entire United States; at levels much higher than previously expected. More>>

High Tides at Bob Hall Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: Bob Hall Pier was overcome with high tide this morning, as the gulf rushed in overnight and brought it up through the beach access roads up to the dunes. There is a Coastal Flooding Advisory through 1 a.m. Thursday morning. This means increased seas and swells and high tides. This causes for difficult driving along the beaches and beach access roads. Tropical Storm Cindy is also producing dangerous rip currents, which make for dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip curre... More>>

National Seashore announces beach closures Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:25 PM EDT Updated: This flooding is causing some area beaches to be completely under water. Padre Island National Seashore has notified KRIS 6 News that the National Park Services has closed North and South Beach to vehicle traffic due to high waters on the beach. More>>

Back to business as usual for city's municipal court Corpus Christi Municipal Court is back online after an internal computer error. Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:18 PM EDT Updated: The city has announced that service has been restored to the Municipal Court's internal computer system. Problems with the system shut down payment services for most of Tuesday. The Municipal Court Office is now processing payments in person and online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristi. Today's court cases are being heard as scheduled. Those who had court dates for Tuesday will be notified by mail of a rescheduled court date, according to a press release. Any q... More>>

Man officially charged with murder of 10-month-old boy © 24-year-old Jared Balogun charged in the murder of a 10-month-old child Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:34 AM EDT Updated: Houston officials formally charged 24-year-old Jared Balogun as a suspect Tuesday in the murder of a ten-month old baby. More>>

Overturned dump truck shuts down roadway Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:18 PM EDT Updated: Old Brownsville Road near West Point is closed in both directions as crews work to clean up the scene where a dump truck overturned. The accident happened just after 7:30 Wednesday morning. Not much information is known right now, but we are hearing reports that the truck is leaking some sort of fluid. The truck can be seen blocking both lanes with dirt spread across the roadway. We have a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as more information comes i... More>>