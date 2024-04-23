Rodeo Corpus Christi set to begin during Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — No Texas festival is complete without a rodeo, and the 2024 Buc Days celebration is no exception.
Starting Tuesday, May 7 to Saturday, May 11, Rodeo Corpus Christi will be commencing at 7 p.m. and followed by a different country music performance each night.
The rodeo events include:
- steer roping
- barrel racing
- saddle bronc riding
- steer wrestling
- bull riding
- mutton bustin'
- breakaway roping
- bareback riding
- tie down roping
- team roping
Be sure to get your tickets not to see your favorite rodeo event and end the night with good music and fun!
