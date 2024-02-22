Buccaneer Commission announces the 2024 Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Prepare yourself for rodeo concerts, carnival rides, and funnel cakes — Buc Days is coming! The Buccaneer Commission just announced the 2024 Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series.

The Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series will feature great live entertainment from Bret Michaels, La Mafia, Aaron Watson, Josh Turner, and William Beckmann.

Physicians Premier ER is once again sponsoring the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series.

"Buc Days brings together the best in high-energy rodeo, community engagement, and great entertainment. Additionally, it’s an incredible honor to serve as the 'Doctors on Duty' to take care of injured rodeo participants. Our hope is that we won’t be needed, but we are talking about bull riding and mutton bustin’, so we have to be prepared," said organizers.

The Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. each night. Individual tickets will go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $25 - $75 and include the Rodeo and Concert.

Tickets are available at both BucDays.com and ticketmaster.com- https://bucdays.com/tickets/ [bucdays.com]

2024 Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series Lineup:

WILLIAM BECKMANN – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Buc Days

From Del Rio, TX, William Beckmann blends classic country with mariachi and Norteña sounds, showcasing a timeless baritone.

His album “Faded Memories,” released in 2022, has garnered critical acclaim and marked his fourth consecutive Top 20 single on the Texas Regional Radio Chart.

BRET MICHAELS– Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Buc Days

Known for his charismatic stage presence and contributions to the rock band Poison. Widespread success with hit songs like “Nothin’ But A Good Time” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

Beyond his music career, Michaels Expanded his success through various ventures, including solo albums, reality television, and entrepreneurship.

LA MAFIA – Thursday, May 9, 2024

Buc Days

Oscar De La Rosa and Armando Lichtenberger Jr have propelled their original Pop Grupero style to international acclaim, blending Spanish and English influences. With multiple Grammy wins, including their latest in 2020, and a talented ensemble, La Mafia’s music resonates globally, captivating audiences across generations.

AARON WATSON – Friday, May 10, 2024

Buc Days

For over two decades, Aaron Watson has reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Album chart multiple times as an independent artist.

His latest album “Unwanted Man” showcases his pursuit of authenticity and connection with his loyal fan base.

JOSH TURNER – Saturday, May 11, 2024

Buc Days

Turner’s debut album “Long Black Train,” certified Platinum by the RIAA, features the lead single of the same name, also certified Platinum, with over 1M track downloads and almost 245M global streams.

Turner supports music and arts education through The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund, helping students pursue their studies in these fields.



