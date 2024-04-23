Buc Days Stadium Show presented by Reliant: Bringing Back the Tradition!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Buc Days parade is right around the corner, and after a 10-year break, one of South Texas' biggest traditions is back and bigger than ever!

This cherished tradition brings spectators back to its roots, so make plans to head out to the Buccaneer Stadium on May 4 for the Stadium Show presented by Reliant and the Rally Night Parade.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the festivities begin with the recognition and presentation of scholarships to the Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Scholars at 7 p.m., followed by the Rally Night Parade at 8 p.m.

Tickets for general admission are $10. Children under 3 years of age are not required to have their own ticket but must be sitting on their parent or guardian's lap at all times. Reserved seating is $15. Every individual (adult and children) will be required to have their own ticket. To purchase your tickets, click here.

No outside food and drinks are allowed, and alcohol is not permitted. Buc Stadium concessions will be open for service during the Stadium Show. More info at BucDays.com

Schedule of events at the 2024 Buc Days Stadium Show presented by Reliant:

5:30 pm: Gates Open

7:00 pm: Parade Pre-Show with presentation of Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Scholars

8:00 pm: Rally Night Parade

Things to know before heading out to Buc Stadium for the big parade:

There are no refunds for any ticket purchases.

There are no exchanges for any ticket purchases.

A clear bag policy will be enforced. All visitors will need to bring their belongings in clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that may not exceed 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

To purchase tickets for the 2024 Buc Days Stadium Show presented by Reliant, visit the Buc Days website here.