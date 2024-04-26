H.M. King celebrates UIL golf and Unified track and field with state sendoff

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The H.M. King Brahmas in Kingsville held a state sendoff for 7 students on Thursday. Senior golfer Noeh Resendez

Resendez, a H.M. King senior, advanced to the UIL 4A state tournament for the third straight season. He will compete at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland April 29-30.

"To bring back the gold. To bring it back home. To bring it back for Kingsville," Resendez said."Just to make a statement for my last year.

6 pairs are competing in Unified track and field. A unified pair is a special ed student competing for points together with a general ed student. H.M. King will be joined by Santa Gertrudis Academy as the lone representatives at Unified state in the Coastal Bend. Jonathan Gutierrez is excited to run.

"It's fun. I'm excited to get to the end," Gutierrez said. "They cheer for me."

The Unified track and field state meet is on Friday near Austin at Del Valle High School.

(Athlete) Jonathan Gutierrez - 4x100/shot put

(Athlete) Antonio Solis 4x100/long jump

(Athlete) Maddix Gomez 100/ long jump

(Partner) Jacob Cantu 4x100/100

(Partner) David Briseno 4x100/long jump

(Partner) Eduardo Gonzalez shot put/long jump