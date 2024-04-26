Watch Now
Hovda's hot bats lead Tuloso-Midway in shutout over La Feria 12-0 for game one of 4A Bi-District

Posted at 12:42 AM, Apr 26, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Cherokees take the UIL 3A Bi-District playoff series lead over La Feria after winning game one 12-0 at T-M.

Shelby Hovda dominated at the plate, collecting 4 hits in 4 at-bats. She singled in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings. A sac fly by Kayla Boone exteded their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

Cherokees pitcher Ravaeh Vega earned gthe win on the bump surrendering only 1 hits over 6 innings while striking out 2 and walking 2 batters.

Game two is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in La Feria. If game 3 is needed it will be played Saturday at noon in La Feria.

