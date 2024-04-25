Refugio would love to defend both state track titles, boys can tie program record

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats have a need for speed on the track. Last year the boys became the winningest program in UIL history, securing their 12th team title. This group in particular has a chance to tie a program record, and it's going to take a team effort.

"This is the last shot to 3-peat," Ernest Campbell, Refugio senior sprinter and jumper, said. "Hopefully they can 4-peat it when we leave, but it's just been a blessing."

Campbell, AKA 'The Flash', is one of 14 Bobcats that qualified for state track and field. The Texas A&M University signee enters the meet with the fastest time in 2A so far this season, in the low 10 seconds. Last week at Regionals he finished second battling a hamstring injury, but rest is helping him reach the ultimate goal of winning all 4 years.

"That's been the biggest part of me bouncing back," Campbell said. "I'm recovering right now, so I'm just ready to get to 100 percent so I can shout out for Refugio for one last time."

Last year 'The Flash' won his third consecutive 100 meter state title in 10.22 seconds, a personal best. That level of competition only betters his Refugio teammates.

"It's incredible running against Ernie," Chai Whitmire said, Refugio senior sprinter, said. "You know he's real, real fast. If you can get at least close to him you know you're doing something right, so he really pushes us when we run."

Refugio's track and field boys program has won 3 consecutive team titles twice. From 1981-1983 and 1993-1985. Campbell says alumni like Toya Jones, who won 14 state gold medals in the 90's, have helped him achieve his goals.

"They don't have to give me advice, but they take the time out to do it," Campbell said. "That shows me like that they still care about the track and field at Refugio and still care about us Refugio runners."

For Whitmire it's his uncle Eugene, who also won a state team title, that's given him an extra push.

"My uncle he was pretty good," Whitmire said. "We talk about it all the time. I try to be better than him."

The Bobcats will battle in the UIL 2A state track and field meet on Friday, May 3 at the University of Texas at Austin.

"It's just been a blessing for me," Campbell said. "For me and my friends. Love y'all!"

The Refugio girls are also looking to defend their UIL 2A team title. This year they're taking 12 athletes to state. Sophomore Carlie McClain will lead both the sprint and 4x200 relay as well as run the 200 meters.

"I'd like to thank our coach over there, Coach (Katie) Green," McClain said. "She's helped us a lot. She's really been there through it all since last year. She's one of the greatest coaches I can honestly count on for anything. She knows how much we want this and I know she wants it just as bad as us, so we're really doing this for her too."

Sophomore Jazmyn Howard advanced in all 5 events, 2 relays, long jump, triple jump and the 100 meters. A rare achievement by a sophomore.

"Excited because not many people have done it," Howard said. "Just the practices and just showing up every day."