Corpus Christi's "Blue Ghost" - Part 3: Legacy

The USS Lexiington on the Bay Museum has been a dominant sight on Corpus Christi’s North Beach for the past 32 years. As the oldest aircraft carrier in the world, its historical significance can’t be overstated.

In 2003, the USS Lexington earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, the highest recognition our nation gives to properties of historic importance. In February of this year, the State of Texas also recognized the significance of the ship with a marker.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

The Lexington was an instant hit with tourists and local visitors when it opened in October 1992. During its first year as a museum, over 465,000 visitors came to tour the ship, far surpassing even the most optimistic projections.

By 2012, over 6 million had come aboard, and to date, that number has surpassed 8 million visitors. Since the beginning, the museum has continuously added attractions and opened up additional areas of the ship to tours.

Efforts have been made to return the ship’s appearance to the way she looked in her days as a combat carrier. Anti-aircraft and 5-inch guns have been installed since the dedication as a museum, giving the carrier that WWII era look. Educational programs for young visitors include classroom field trips, treasure hunts, and overnight stays, teaching the students not only the history of the ship but how the ship functioned.

KRIS 6 News

The Lexington also plays host to numerous special events. Commemorative ceremonies are held on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day, July 4, etc. Military veteran’s reunions routinely take place aboard the ship, and the popular, annual “Stage Door Canteen” fundraiser features a night of 1940’s nostalgia with Big Band music and dancing.

Even in retirement, the USS Lexington continues to make history. In 2001, the ship became a major setting for the movie “Pearl Harbor”. During a recreation of the 1942 “Doolittle Raid”, the Lexington is depicted as the aircraft carrier “Hornet” that launched B-25 bombers from its deck for an attack on Tokyo. For the first time since the actual 1942 raid, vintage, land-based, B-25 Mitchell bombers took off from the deck of a WWII era carrier…¦.the USS Lexington.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

Eleven of the ship’s 16 decks are open to the public. The flight deck now has 20 aircraft displayed. Everything from SBD Dauntless bombers from WWII to a modern FA-18 Hornet. Visitors can tour the Captain’s quarters, Combat Information Room, Pilot’s “Ready” rooms, crew quarters, the Galley, engine room, sick bay, and even the brig. One can soar through the virtual skies in an FA-18 flight simulator or watch dramatic World War II films on a 3 story screen in the ship’s MEGA theater.

The USS Lexington continues to enlighten, entertain, and educate over 300,000 visitors each year. For a Naval Aviation town like Corpus Christi, the historic Lexington is a source of civic pride and a crown jewel in our city’s major attractions.

Robert Parks is a special contributor to KRIS 6 News. Parks was a history teacher at Carroll High School for 19 years and is now retired. His knowledge of Corpus Christi history makes him a unique expert in the subject.