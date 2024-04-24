Robstown wins final game on ninth inning walk-off over district champ Tuloso-Midway

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Cotton Pickers knew their baseball season was going to end Tuesday night, but that did not stop them from putting up a fight and defeating the UIL District 31-4A champions, the Tuloso-Midway Warriors 1-0 on a walk-off in the ninth inning.

Two Robstown pitchers combined for a shutout. Starter Lukas Salinas allowed 3 hits and dealt 2 strikeouts over 5.1 innings and A Mendez finished the game with 2 strikeouts and 2 hits over 3.2 innings. Tuloso-Midway's Max Lara took the loss, pitching all 9 innings. He delivered 7 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits and 1 run.

The walk-off game winner happened when Robstown's Brandon Robledo hit a grounder and reached on an error.

Robstown head coach Elias Vasquez ended his career with a victory after 27 years of serving on the diamond.