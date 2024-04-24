Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Robstown wins final game on ninth inning walk-off over district champ Tuloso-Midway

Robstown wins final game on ninth inning walk-off over district champ Tuloso-Midway
Robstown wins final game on ninth inning walk-off over district champ Tuloso-Midway
Posted at 12:50 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 01:50:09-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Cotton Pickers knew their baseball season was going to end Tuesday night, but that did not stop them from putting up a fight and defeating the UIL District 31-4A champions, the Tuloso-Midway Warriors 1-0 on a walk-off in the ninth inning.

Two Robstown pitchers combined for a shutout. Starter Lukas Salinas allowed 3 hits and dealt 2 strikeouts over 5.1 innings and A Mendez finished the game with 2 strikeouts and 2 hits over 3.2 innings. Tuloso-Midway's Max Lara took the loss, pitching all 9 innings. He delivered 7 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits and 1 run.

The walk-off game winner happened when Robstown's Brandon Robledo hit a grounder and reached on an error.

Robstown head coach Elias Vasquez ended his career with a victory after 27 years of serving on the diamond.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Buc Days Section