Robstown ISD baseball coach Elias Vasquez announces his retirement after 27 years

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Robstown Cotton Pickers are saying goodbye to Coach Elias Vasquez, who will be retiring from the baseball program after serving the community for nearly three decades.

“I did not think I would be here 27 years, but it was a good 27 years,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez was the head baseball coach for Robstown ISD for 15 years.

“It has been very fulfilling, I never meant to replace the shoes of the late Steve Castro, because he was an unbelievable coach and did unbelievable things here, but I just wanted to keep the tradition going and I think we accomplished that,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said there has been a lot of ups and downs as a coach with the team, the best memory he has is teaching the kids how to face challenges on the fields and in life.

“The success we have had here, the district championships, just having a good report with the kids, buildings success throughout the years with them overcoming adversities,” he said.

Vasquez had some rough times of his own, as he was in a coma for nearly 39 days due to COVID-19.

“I thank god every day for that, I should not be here, I had a two percent of living, Jesus saved me,” he said. “When I got up and I got out I promised that I would glorify him and honor him.”

Despite nearly dying, Vasquez said he was able to recover and get back on his feet to continue coaching his kids.

“It is hard to leave these kids, they will do whatever it takes, they never ever say no, they play hard, they put in a lot of hard work, their work ethic is impeccable, and it’s good to see them succeed,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said although he is retiring, he doesn’t plan to fully step away from the fields.

“Believe me my heart is here, and if they need me to help them with anything I will, I will even do it voluntarily if I had to,” Vasquez said. “I love this place, but I am just trying to step down because it’s time for somebody else to step over.”

Coach Vasquez’s last day is May 30.

