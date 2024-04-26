Morning storms drop modest rains; heat and wind predominate this weekend, then rain returns next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak mid-level disturbance brought showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend this morning, but the main story this weekend will be wind and humidity. Isolated storms Sunday and Tuesday will generate little rainfall, but rain chances return late next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray showers Saturday will becoming isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, but wind and humidity will be predominant over the weekend

Isolated thunderstorms return Monday night and Tuesday

Scattered storms will generate beneficial rainfall Thursday night and Friday

Temperatures will remain a bit above normal

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 30 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s with heat indices around 95 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 22 to 41 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 30 mph

Beware of high rip current risks this weekend, and also for excessive heat. The main rainfall for the week to come will be Thursday night and Friday.