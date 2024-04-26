Morning storms drop modest rains; heat and wind predominate this weekend, then rain returns next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak mid-level disturbance brought showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend this morning, but the main story this weekend will be wind and humidity. Isolated storms Sunday and Tuesday will generate little rainfall, but rain chances return late next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Stray showers Saturday will becoming isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, but wind and humidity will be predominant over the weekend
- Isolated thunderstorms return Monday night and Tuesday
- Scattered storms will generate beneficial rainfall Thursday night and Friday
- Temperatures will remain a bit above normal
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s with heat indices around 95 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 22 to 41 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph
Beware of high rip current risks this weekend, and also for excessive heat. The main rainfall for the week to come will be Thursday night and Friday.