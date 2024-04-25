Corpus Christi high school marching bands prepare themselves for Buc Days show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Buc Days is only a week away and like many groups that will be participating, Moody High School is preparing themselves for a performance.

The Mighty Trojans Marching Band has been rehearsing the musical part of their performance and soon they'll start prepping for the marching part. That's because before the parade begins, they'll be taking part in the Stadium Show at Buc Stadium.

"What we do is we go outside to our track and we walk around it," Moody HIgh School band member Alyssa Cisneros said. "So that way we can get familiar with the weather and how it's gonna feel like, getting used to all the miles that we'll have to walk while playing too."

The Mighty Trojans are just one of several bands that will be performing in the Buc Days Parade on Saturday, March 4.

Other bands, including several alumni bands that will be performing, are:



Veterans Memorial High School

Roy Miller High School

W.B. Ray High School

Flour Bluff Hornet Band

West Oso High School

St. John Paul II High School

King High School

At the end of the show all Corpus Christi high school bands will play the national anthem to kick off the parade.

For those who can't make it to Stadium Show or parade, be sure to tune in on our website or our live coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. on May 4.

