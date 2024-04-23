Veterans of Foreign Wars makes a comeback in Gregory-Portland area

PORTLAND, Texas — The country's largest and oldest war veterans group has lost about on million members in the last three decades.

Beeville VFW Post 9170 at risk of shutting down (kristv.com)

However, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has been making efforts to recruit members which could result in a shift to potential growth. United States Marine Corps veteran, Hector Vargas, believes veterans living in the Gregory-Portland area could find a second place to call home with the rebirth of VFW in San Patricio County.

The process to get one back in the area started a couple of years ago, with the help of local comedian Steve Trevino.

"His father Joe is a Vietnam veteran, so his passion in promoting this, aside from being a great supporter of the service members and veterans, really kinda boosted things for us as well," Vargas said.

It all became official on Tuesday, April 9th. Members from all over Texas came together at the Portland Community Center to celebrate the installation of the state's newest VFW Group, Post 12232. VFW officials say, including 12232, the Coastal Bend now has 19 local posts.

"We have a huge community of veterans. There are surrounding smaller cities around the area that have VFW posts, but to have one in our own backyard is very, very important." Vargas added.

It's been at least a decade since the Gregory-Portland area had its own VFW Post. Vargas said they're making plans to keep their group going strong for years to come.

"It's all about putting the right people in the right place, continued events, you know, community involvement, fundraising, benefits, anything that gets the name out there," he explained.

There are currently around 70 members in the group. Some have been a part of the VFW before, others, like Navy Veteran Jeanine Peoples are brand new to the group.

"It's kind of exciting," she said. "Being a female veteran, it's very hard because there's not a lot of us. So, I figured if I get involved, then maybe I can meet other veterans and show them it's not just the boys club like everybody thinks it is and I can make a difference in my community."

All members say they are looking forward to giving back to the overall community. A person doesn't have to be a veteran to seek their help. Members hope to be present at local events in the future.

VFW Post 12232 does not have its own building yet. For now, they will have meetings on the third Tuesday of every month at the Portland Community Center. If you're interested in joining the group, you can contact the VFW 12232's Post Commander at (361) 288-6620 or email Hector Vargas at hgv103@gmail.com.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com