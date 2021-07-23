Local comedian Steve Trevino performs at Mesquite Street Comedy Club South Side

Local comedian Steve Trevino returns to the Coastal Bend for a show at Mesquite Street Comedy Club South Side, located on 4535 South Padre island Drive Ste. 1,

Friday and Saturday.

Trevino said he was lucky to grow up in Gregory, and Portland, because of the small-town vibes and community which molded him into the comedian that he is today.

“The way that I grew up, around the people that I grew up with, and you know, I think that is why I think my stand-up is so relatable," he said. "Because of where I come from. And you know, Corpus Christi, the whole Coastal Bend is just a blue-collar, hardworking people who love to have fun and they love their families. I think I translated my South Texas roots and the way that I grew up into my stand-up, and it is amazing how it has lead into a very successful career."

Trevino said he worked hard to get to where he is today in comedy.

“There was no vacations for me, there was no, 'I didn’t get to go to those weddings, those quinceañeras, I didn’t go to those funerals,' I had to work and sacrifice," he said. "There were times that I lived in my car, I slept in Walmart parking lots. I had zero money. I didn’t have a bank account for several years of my life, and if you are willing to sacrifice, and if you are willing to do the things others aren’t willing to do, you’re going to win."

Trevino said his comedy is personal to him, and his goal is to make sure everyday married men can laugh at themselves. Trevino’s advice to having a happy marriage is a lot of patience and understanding.

“But there’s definitely an understanding that, when you get married, that there is another human being in your life," he said. "And if you spend your time trying to make that other human being's life better, and your spouse returns that favor, then you are a very happy couple."

You can purchase tickets and see show times at Mesquite Street Comedy Club.