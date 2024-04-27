Veterans Memorial wins back-to-back UIL district 29-5A championships over Ray

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second consecutive season the Veterans Memorial Eagles win the UIL district 29-5A championship over Ray. The only difference is this time they did it in two games, and in style. A seventh inning walk-off from a sophomore.

Ray's Joshua Hernandez put the Texans on the board in the top of the first with an RBI single, but then it was quiet until the seventh inning.

Veterans Memorial with the upset victory in the seventh inning. A 2 out rally began when Jonathan Reyes hit an RBI triple. Then sophomore Julian Colsa hit a deep shot to right center field for the game winner.

Eagles pitcher Jordan Garza stepped up on the bump. The righty surrendered only 4 hits and 1 run over 7 innings while striking out 8 batters and walking 1. Ray's Lucas Tinajero took the loss, but put on a show. He gave up 8 hits and 2 runs over 6.2 innings while striking out 4 and walking 1.