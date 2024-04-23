Mathis ISD superintendent and athletic director placed on administrative leave

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Mathis school board met Monday night to discuss the employment of its superintendent and athletic director.

In a unanimous decision, the school board announced superintendent, Tim Norman and athletic director, Roger Masters will be on administrative leave with pay.

The news, causing confusion and upset among the community.

“All I heard was that they’ll be suspended with pay and that was it. They didn’t say anything,” Mathis resident, Rosa Galyas said. “Not what the cause was or what the case was. Nothing.”

Here's what we do know. Tim Norman became Mathis ISD's superintendent in February of 2022. He came from Hubbard ISD and had been an educator for over 20 years.

Masters worked at that same school district as a head football coach and athletic director in 2020 and 2021.

After that, he became the defensive coordinator with Mathis ISD and was named head coach in 2023.

Several community members had shown up to the meeting showing support for Masters.

“He bends over backwards for these kids. Anything we need, he’s there,” Mathis resident, Frank Holdeness said.

Right now, the school district is looking to hire an outside firm to investigate both men.

Due to the confidential nature of the investigation, the school district said it cannot provide additional details or comments on the matter.

Mathis ISD has called a special board meeting scheduled for Friday, where they will discuss the possible termination of employment for Roger Masters for the 2023-2024 school year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.