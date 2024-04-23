Rose Shaw Elementary students load up on knowledge at the Antonio E. Garcia Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several organizations came together on Tuesday to teach kindergarteners from Rose Shaw Elementary about all the resources they have available to them within the community.

85 students took a field trip and experienced an overload of knowledge. The director Esmeralda Herrera-Teran said the community has so much to offer.

"It's important to plant that seed, especially at an early young age like this. It's important for them to recognize that coming together as a community— we can do so much," Herrera-Teran said.

Amongst some of the organizations that showed up were Grow Local, Driscoll Health, the Coastal Bend Food Bank, local artists, and many others.

Maike Holleck with the psychology department at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi said sometimes the kiddos may come across big emotions so they came out to teach them about what they can do to control them.

"Just lowering the stigma by starting really really young and having that discussion about emotion having a discussion about expressing that(...)the younger we start having that dialogue with them the earlier they start feeling comfortable about talking about their feelings," Holleck said.

Herrera-Teran said that this event allowed the center to demonstrate that the community can come together and that is a great example for the children.

They hope to host field trips like this one for more schools on the Westside.

