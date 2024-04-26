Watch Now
Santa Gertrudis Academy sweeps Odem in UIL 3A Bi-District, honoring Eva Elena Perez

Posted at 12:59 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 01:59:23-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Santa Gertrudis Academy shuts out Odem in a series sweep for the UIL 3A Bi-District round of playoffs 18-0 and 16-0.

In game one, the Lady Cats dominated the second inning scoring 10 runs. Hailey Ortega hit a 2 RBI single, K'Lee Bazan hit a 2 RBI single, Adi Mireles, Trinity Silguero and Taylor Reyes each singled scoring 1 run and Alexxis Moreno hit a 3-run homer (video below).

Lady Lions pitcher D'Andra Fernandez earned the win only surrendering 1 hit over 2 innings while striking out 2 batters and walking 1.

Santa Gertrudis Academy will play the winner of Monte Alto and Santa Rosa in the second round of playoffs.

