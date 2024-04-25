Memorial for Officer Kyle Hicks attracts mourners from all over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A memorial for Officer Kyle Hicks has been set up outside police headquarters and it has quickly attracted people from all over the Coastal Bend to come pay their respects.

Throughout the day, one after another and another, people came to lay flowers on Officer Hicks' old patrol unit. The unit was parked in front of CCPD headquarters before the sun was even up.

The first flowers came from fellow officers and civilian employees of the department. Some came by themselves, and some came in groups.

Few words were spoken by those who showed up. Theirs was a silent tribute but it spoke volumes of the grief felt by the community over the death of Officer Hicks.

Anyone can visit the memorial and pay their respects with flowers, prayers or cards. The temporary shrine will remain outside the police department until Officer Hicks is laid to rest.