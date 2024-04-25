Kleberg County celebrates special needs students with special prom

KLEBERG COUNTY, Tx — Prom is one of the most memorable nights for a teenager, but for special needs students of Kleberg County and beyond, this will be the Night of a Thousand Stars, and a thousand memories.

Coastal Bend Civitan, a group dedicated to helping people in the community who have special needs and disabilities, is hosting a prom night for students who have special abilities.

Event Coordinator Stephanie Wright said it started with a second-hand experience and an idea.

“I had an acquaintance who really wanted to take their daughter to an event last year… watching her face smiling so big, putting on the dress, taking pictures, just seeing the joy on her face without feeling embarrassed and just happy to be there I thought, why isn’t this a thing?” Wright said.

She said the goal is to not only make Kleberg County more inclusive but to give students a night they deserve.

“Every child, teenager, deserves a night like this where you can just dress up and come and be with your peers and enjoy it," Wright said. "I think every kid deserves to have a dance just for them. Their entire lives they’re told they have to conform to normal standards. It’s nice every once in a while for us to conform to them, for us to do something for them. They can finally be their most authentic self without fear or repercussions and just be around people who are like-minded who are here specifically for them and for their needs.”

Although it starts with an idea, that idea blossomed into an entire community helping out. Many organizations and businesses have already donated time, money or effort into helping out with the prom. One of those is the Coast Bend Civitan.

“We’re going to be the umbrella organization where people can donate funds to if they want to be involved or volunteer. Students with special needs, they want the same things as everyone else,” Coastal Bend Civitan President Janelle Nix said.

Knights of Columbus Council 3389 also donated monetarily to the event and the Columbus Club will be providing the venue for the “Night of a Thousand Stars” prom.

Wright said everyone who attends will be crowned King or Queen and the event coordinators have a fabulous time scheduled up ahead.

“We’re going to have a Photo Booth, a professional photographer, a videographer. It’s going to be a night to remember. I just want something people can look back on and think, we did that, my child experienced this,” Wright said.

The prom will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 5-9 p.m. There will also be a red carpet and paparazzi.

But the prom won’t just be for students living in Kleberg County. It’s for all surrounding counties.

Tickets are a dollar and students ages 12 and up can attend with at least one guardian. Even if a student isn’t enrolled in school, they can still show up, dress up and join the fun.

Those interested in donating, volunteering can call 361-846-0146 or email swright@klebergcoso.org. To buy a ticket or for more information you can head to their Facebook.

