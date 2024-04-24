Market of Hope to raise money for child abuse survivors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Saturday, April 27, vendors will gather for a one-day market to raise money for the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend.

Ashley Arevalo, the marketing and outreach coordinator for the CACCB and organizer of the Market of Hope, said up to 20 percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s sales will be donated.

People will be able to buy manicures, vintage clothing, jewelry, baked goods, create floral bouquets, and take part in a glitter bar.

The CACCB helps children who are the victims of child abuse, whether physical or sexual, drug endangerment, human trafficking, or witnesses to murder or domestic violence.

The center serves ten counties and around 1,600 children and their families a year during the investigation and prosecution of their cases.

They provide forensic interviews, therapy, case management, outreach, education and prevention and rely on the community’s generosity to provide those services.

Market of Hope vendors include Zenful Haze, Glitter Bar by Bloom Beauty, Exhale by Amanda, Floral Bar by Rose, Timeless Vintage, Nails by Steph and Cake n’ Bake.

Ashley Arevalo

Arevalo is also collecting items for the center’s Rainbow Room, which provides free items for the children they serve.

The Rainbow Room’s wish list includes new items like:

Fleece Blankets

Toiletries and hygiene items

Gift cards (Walmart, food and gas cards)

Stuffed animals

Toys, board games, puzzles, journals, footballs and basketballs

Individually packaged snacks and juice

Children’s and teen’s clothing/ shoes

The Market of Hope is on Saturday, April 27, from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. at the New Abnormal at 4206 Avalon Street at the corner of Everhart Rd.