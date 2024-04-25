Former NCJLS secretary pleads guilty to scheme to defraud nonprofit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A former secretary with the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show (NCJLS) has pleaded guilty to wire fraud as a part of a scheme to defraud the nonprofit organization of nearly $200,000.

67-year-old Sara Rene Chapman was employed by the NCJLS from approximately 2018 to 2023. As part of her plea, she admitted to using NCJLS bank accounts to pay personal credit cards for over four years.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Chapman was indicted in federal court on 11 counts of wire fraud earlier this year.

6 Investigates had been looking into allegations that there was money missing from the NCJLS since August 2023 after several families said they had not received scholarship money.

KRIS 6 asked NCJLS treasurer Steve Kocurek about these allegations and at the time, he said, "All of our funds are there. Our scholarship fund is in good shape. It's been advised by our attorney that we don't comment, that we can't comment on ongoing investigations."

When asked about Chapman and why she was no longer with the livestock show, Kocurek declined to comment.

The NCJLS is a non-profit organization in Nueces County. In 2022, tax returns show the NCJLS received just over $2.6 million from the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Association Inc., which is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3).

That association received just over $2.6 million in contributions and grants in 2022, which was up from $1.9 million the previous year, according to tax returns.

Chapman's sentencing is set for July 23. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 as well as full restitution to the NCJLS.

She remains on bond pending sentencing.