NCJLS SECRETARY INDICTED: Former secretary for the Nueces County Jr livestock show indicted on federal charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — A former secretary for the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show (NCJLS) has been indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud.

According to the federal indictment, Sara Rene Chapman is alleged to have used NCJLS bank accounts to make payments to her personal credit cards beginning on or about January 1, 2018, and continuing until on or about January 31, 2023.

Chapman is alleged to have made 55 wire transactions totaling $172,069.17 from these livestock show accounts. The indictment alleges she used this money to make payments on a personal credit card, according to the indictment.

In January, Chapman petitioned the court to have this indictment and related documents sealed, a motion granted by the court.

However, last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office requested this case be unsealed and a federal judge approved that motion.

Chapman's bond is set at $30,000 and last month a plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Chapman for comment on Thursday, but she declined, instead terminating the call.

6 Investigates has been looking into allegations that there was money missing from the NCJLS since August of last year after some families said they had not received scholarship money.

We asked NCJLS treasurer Steve Kocurek about these allegations and at the time, he said, "All of our funds are there. Our scholarship fund is in good shape. It's been advised by our attorney that we don't comment, that we can't comment on ongoing investigations."

When asked about Chapman and why she was no longer with the livestock show, Kocurek declined to comment.

The NCJLS is a non-profit organization in Nueces County. In 2022, tax returns show the NCJLS received just over $2.6 million from the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Association Inc., which is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3).

That association received just over $2.6 million in contributions and grants in 2022, which was up from $1.9 million the previous year, according to tax returns.

The organization's mission statement is "to promote and encourage the work of 4-H clubs, Future Homemakers of America, Future Farmers of America, and adult leaders of Nueces County in promoting any phase of agriculture, homemaking, and industry," according to its 2022 return.

