Bailey's 2 home runs lead Calallen over Raymondville 17-0 in 4A Bi-District championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 4A defending state champion Calallen Lady Cats shutout Raymondville in the Bi-District playoffs 17-0 thanks to Braelyn Bailey hitting 2 home runs.

Calallen senior Megan Geyer got things started in style with a 2-run home run in the first inning. Bailey hit a 2-run homer as well.

Calallan scored 12 more runs in the second inning. Alaunah Almaraz added an RBI single, Bailey hit an RBI double, Kayden Trevino added an RBI single, Makenzie Mounts hit an RBI single, Brookelynn Meador hit a 3-run homer thanks to help from an error and Bailey hit a 2-run homer.

Lady Cats sophomore pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux earned the win only surrendering 1 hit over 2 innings and walking 1 batter.

Up next, Calallen will play the winner of Ingleside and Pearsall.