Veterans Memorial and Carroll win UIL 5A bi-district playoff series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles and Carrol Tigers are moving on to the second round of UIL 5A playoffs after winning a best 2-out-of-3 series sweep.

Carroll won game 2 10-0 with help from Kiley Flores who went 3-for-3 at the plate. She tripled in the second inning, doubled in the first inning and singled in the third.

Tigers pitcher Ali Ann DeLeon earned the win on the mound. The right-hander gave up only 4 hits over 5 innings while striking out 1 batter and walking 2.

Veterans Memorial's Jada Zepeda also went 3-for-3 at-bat. Zepeda started things off with a triple in the first and second innings.

Lady Eagles pitcher Meredith Cavazos earned the win on the mound. She only allowed 4 hits and 1 run over 3 innings while striking out 3 batters.