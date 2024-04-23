Road closure near H-E-B Plus between Huntwick Ave. and Timbergate should last about a week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Traffic is about to get a lot worse near H-E-B Plus! between Huntwick Avenue and Timbergate Drive.

Beginning Tuesday, April 23, utility repairs will require the closure of the southbound outside lane on the 6600 block of South Staples Street between Timbergate Drive and Huntwick Avenue.

"Work is expected to last a week. Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs," said city officials.