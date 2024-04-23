Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Road closure near H-E-B Plus between Huntwick Ave. and Timbergate should last about a week

Huntswick Ave closure
KRIS 6 News
Huntswick Ave closure
Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 16:02:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Traffic is about to get a lot worse near H-E-B Plus! between Huntwick Avenue and Timbergate Drive.

Beginning Tuesday, April 23, utility repairs will require the closure of the southbound outside lane on the 6600 block of South Staples Street between Timbergate Drive and Huntwick Avenue.

"Work is expected to last a week. Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs," said city officials.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Buc Days Section