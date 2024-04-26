JWC youths bond through volunteering, making a difference for seniors

National Volunteer Week is happening across the country.

Students from Ben Bolt High School visited The Premier of Alice residents.

They played games and had fun, but students say they love to visit because of the conversations.

It’s National Volunteer Week across the country. In Jim Wells County, there’s a group of students from Ben Bolt High School who have made it their mission to give back to others.

These students said they believe volunteering is vital to the community.

“Because not a lot of people have family and friends that come visit. Once you come you can put a small on their face and they enjoy it,” FCCLA Secretary and Volunteer Aliyah Medina said.

The Ben Bolt High School’s FCCLA students spend their time with residents at the Premier of Alice nursing home. While they play games and have fun with the residents, they said it’s the conversation that keep them coming back.

“Definitely their stories. They like to talk to us about their sports they played, and we get to bond in that way,” FCCLA President and Volunteer Alana Trevino said.

The girls said it’s important that they volunteer because many of these residents don’t have visitors.

“As we get older – sometimes – we feel like we’re garbage that someone has thrown away and it’s important to be lifted up and not feel that way,” Elizabeth Ann Edwards Killingsworth, a resident at The Premier of Alice said.

Killingsworth said she always enjoys visits from these the students. As a former volunteer herself, she said she’s glad to see the younger generation continue to volunteer their time for others.

The teens who volunteer encourage everyone to look around the community for opportunities to help each other.

They said volunteering helps make a difference one selfless act at a time.

