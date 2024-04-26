Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas helps young girls develop leadership skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are many positive benefits to joining the Girl Scouts of South Texas, and one local group is inviting new friends to join the fun.

Local recruiters will be at Texas A&M University Kingsville Student Engagement Center, located at 1119 W. Santa Gertrudis Ave, Kingsville, TX, on Sunday, April 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will offer the opportunity for young girls to learn how they can make a difference in their community and develop their leadership skills.

"We're inviting all incoming Kindergarten through 3rd-grade girls, and we are encouraging parents/guardians to RSVP to the QR code," said Stephanie Almager, Recruitment Specialist, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas.