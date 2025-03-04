BURN NOTICE BLOG: Tracking extreme fire danger in your neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As wildfire potential continues across Texas, neighbors across the Coastal Bend should prepare and keep prevention at the forefront of their minds.

“Dry conditions will persist into the weekend, continuing this week’s risk for wildfires,” said Jared Karns, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “It’s important for Texans to prepare for wildfires, work to prevent them, and heed warnings of local officials.”

March 4, 2025

The forecast for March 4th includes powerful winds, dry conditions, and lots of sun—all the ingredients for wildfires to ignite and spread.

A fire has left hundreds of peoplewithout power in Annaville Tuesday morning. According to Assistant Fire Chief Bill Belyeu, power lines fell onto an R.V. causing a fire on Starlite Lane and Leopard Street. Luckily, no one was inside the R.V. at the time and no one nearby was hurt. Fire crews have put out the fire and it appears the R.V. was destroyed. According to AEPTexas.com, more than 1,400 homes and businesses along the Violet Road area are without power.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

The dry air behind this morning's cold front, gusty winds, and dry vegetation increase fire danger.

Please avoid these activities because any sparks could set off a fire that would thrive in these weather conditions: