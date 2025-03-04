R.V. fire leaves hundreds without power in Annaville

11:05AM UPDATE:

Fire investigators are looking into whether the windy conditions caused a power line to snap and land onto the RV, sparking the fire.

AEP crews are in the area repairing the power lines in the area.

ORIGINAL:

A fire has left hundreds of people without power in Annaville Tuesday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Bill Belyeu, power lines fell onto an R.V. causing a fire on Starlite Lane and Leopard Street.

Luckily, no one was inside the R.V. at the time and no one nearby was hurt.

Fire crews have put out the fire and it appears the R.V. was destroyed.

According to AEPTexas.com, more than 1,400 homes and businesses along the Violet Road area are without power.

Power to homes and businesses between Violet Road and Callicoatte Road will be restored around noon on Tuesday.

According to the AEP website, power to homes closer to Violet Road and Leopard will be restored around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.