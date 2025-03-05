FORECAST: High Fire Danger, reduced air quality, and less wind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was tough for neighbors, but better news in today's forecast.

High Fire Danger

Conditions are improved but with low humidity and very dry vegetation, much of South Texas is under a High Fire Danger. Continue to avoid activities that could cause a sparks or fires. Winds will be friendlier today, but it's the change in wind direction that will help us this afternoon. As the wind shifts direction later today, it'll come from the east; an east wind will help to increase humidity slowly and help reduce our fire danger. Still, air quality is reduced and will be unhelathy for sensitive groups because of the linger smoke, soot, and dust from Tuesday.

Highs will rebound to the upper 70s today and highs in the 80s will remain for much of the 7-day forecast. Don't count on meaningful rainfall through mid-March.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hazy sunshine, warm

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!