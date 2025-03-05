Watch Now
FORECAST: High Fire Danger, reduced air quality, and less wind

Winds will be friendlier this afternoon, but humidity will remain very low
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your forecast (3-5-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was tough for neighbors, but better news in today's forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High Fire Danger

Conditions are improved but with low humidity and very dry vegetation, much of South Texas is under a High Fire Danger. Continue to avoid activities that could cause a sparks or fires. Winds will be friendlier today, but it's the change in wind direction that will help us this afternoon. As the wind shifts direction later today, it'll come from the east; an east wind will help to increase humidity slowly and help reduce our fire danger. Still, air quality is reduced and will be unhelathy for sensitive groups because of the linger smoke, soot, and dust from Tuesday.

Air Quality Forecast.png

Highs will rebound to the upper 70s today and highs in the 80s will remain for much of the 7-day forecast. Don't count on meaningful rainfall through mid-March.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hazy sunshine, warm
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE/E 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

