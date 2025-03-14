ON ALERT: Red Flag Warning in place Friday with Extreme Fire Danger Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HAPPY FRI-YAY! Please be very careful this weekend!!





Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fire Weather Watch in effect Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The isn't as dense this morning, but will last as long. Once the haze and clouds clear, near-record high temperatures will return! For inland neighborhoods, that means highs in the triple digits, with 90s for most other neighborhoods.

Please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. High to Extreme fire danger will be of utmost concern today and Saturday. We have not seen this level of fire danger since the Welder Complex fire devastated Sinton last Tuesday. Please do what you can to prevent wildfires, especially Saturday.

Cooler temperatures is expected this weekend and into next week, but still no meaningful rainfall is in sight. Have a safe pre-St. Patrick's Day holiday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot & dry

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: S/NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30

Tonight: Clear & windy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Saturday: Sunny & windy- Extreme Fire Danger!

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Have a safe and fun weekend!