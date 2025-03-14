Watch Now
ON ALERT: Red Flag Warning in place Friday with Extreme Fire Danger Saturday

Stifling hot temps could break records today
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Pi Day and weekend forecast (3-14-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HAPPY FRI-YAY! Please be very careful this weekend!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Fire Weather Watch in effect Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The isn't as dense this morning, but will last as long. Once the haze and clouds clear, near-record high temperatures will return! For inland neighborhoods, that means highs in the triple digits, with 90s for most other neighborhoods.

Please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. High to Extreme fire danger will be of utmost concern today and Saturday. We have not seen this level of fire danger since the Welder Complex fire devastated Sinton last Tuesday. Please do what you can to prevent wildfires, especially Saturday.

Cooler temperatures is expected this weekend and into next week, but still no meaningful rainfall is in sight. Have a safe pre-St. Patrick's Day holiday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot & dry
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: S/NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30

Tonight: Clear & windy
Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Saturday: Sunny & windy- Extreme Fire Danger!
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Have a safe and fun weekend!

