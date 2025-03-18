More Red Flag Warnings on deck as Tuesday brings 'disrespectful' winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WX Red Flag Warnings are alread yin place for tomorrow March 19th

You guessed it! Another sunny and warm day is ahead, but today will be very windy. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s again today. South-southeast winds gust 45 - 50 mph this afternoon, making driving difficult, trash bins tumble over, and just overall 'disrespectfully' inconvenient. Please be careful out there! Strong winds will again bring concern for very high fire danger. For inland neighborhoods, relative humidity will be low (5-15%) and a Red Flag warning will be in effect for LaSalle and and Webb Counties beginning from noon to 8 p.m. Please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. High to Extreme fire danger are forecast through midweek. Please do what you can to prevent wildfires, especially tomorrow.

Relief is on the horizon! Humidity will rebound this weekend. This along will help reduce our fire risk. With enough moisture, we could even see a few isolated t-showers! I'll keep an eye on rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm, dry and VERY windy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 50

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30

Wednesday: Sunny & dry

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SW/NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

