Zuleika Soler joined the Kris 6 weather team in August 2023. She comes to us from Union City, NJ where she was born and raised. Zuleika previously worked at Fox Weather in NYC as a Production Assistant and digital content creator. Prior to that she worked at WCBS and interned for WABC.

Zuleika obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies from Kean University in 2018 and is pursuing a second Bachelors in Broadcast and Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University.

Her love for weather began naturally with her passion for all things nature and caring for the environment. As a lover of the outdoors, she enjoys hiking, running outside, and going on adventures.

Zuleika is excited to join the coastal bend family and serve the community

She enjoys all things coffee, spending time with loved ones and especially her 2 cats :)