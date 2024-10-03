Watch Now
WeatherScience Snippet

Actions

SCIENCE SNIPPET: What to expect this fall in the Coastal Bend

Recapping the month of September; and a little preview of what to expect in October
Fall Foliage Preview
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, autumn's colors peak on hardwood trees in a cemetery near the Congregational Church in Maine.
Fall Foliage Preview
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy fall! It has been quite a successful month of September here in the Coastal Bend.

Plenty of warm or hot days but also a pretty decent amount of rain! Those rainy days certainly helped keep our heat index values "more tolerable."

While the city of Corpus Christi is still experiencing low lake levels, we are currently not under a drought.

Here's a quick recap of September rainfall and temperatures - our highest rainfall totals this month were along our coastal communities. Corpus Christi has accumulated a recorded total of 6.47 inches.

SEP RAINFALL RECAP.PNG
NWS Rain totals

Other communities along the coast, as well as inland neighborhoods, surpassed a total of 4 inches.

This would go right in line with how the month of September typically goes, with higher rain totals compared to any other month throughout the year.

SCRIPPS - Avg Monthly Rain Graph.png
Rain Average

As for temperatures, it was not as brutally hot as we were last year. In September 2023, our average high was 97, whereas this past September, temperatures were at an average high of 93.

A lot of the “slightly cooler” days were due to the rain, not too far off from the average high of 90 for September.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT IN OCTOBER

Typically October is more on the “drier” side compared to September. Our average rainfall for a typical month of October in Corpus Christi is 3.13 inches.

Monthly Climate October.png
KRIS6

Expect an average low of 65 and an average high of 85!

In addition, we will lose approximately 50 minutes of daylight by the end of the month.

Below is a look at what the next few weeks may look like for us according to the Climate Prediction Center. Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal. As for precipitation, neither is above or below normal.

3-4 week cpc temp outlook.PNG
CPC Temps
3-4 week cpc precip outlook.PNG
CPC Precip

On average, however, the first “strong cold front” typically arrives in October. So we will cross our fingers for some cooler air to arrive soon!

Our next cold front is expected to arrive early next week, looks to be a weak cold front for now. However, it will still usher in dry air.

OCTOBER TROPICS?

While we are no longer at the very peak of hurricane season (September 10), that does not mean we are free of any potential storms.

However, as the season shifts to October, sea surface temperatures decrease and wind shear increases. Storms typically develop along the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

These storms normally have a northeasterly track as storms are usually impacted by an eastward trough this time of year, sending most storms in October to the 'Sunshine State'.

October Tropical Climatology.png
October Tropical Climatology

We will still be very much influenced by tropical moisture this month. Currently there is a disturbance in the NW Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC has decreased it's chances of cyclone development to low. Nonetheless, as this system moves further into the Gulf, it will be a contributing factor to the rain we are expected to receive see weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.