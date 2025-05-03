Calmer Skies Ahead: Mostly Cloudy Saturday

Good morning!
After a very active night of thunderstorms, conditions have calmed across the area this Saturday. Expect a mostly cloudy day with just a slight chance of a stray or isolated shower.
Temperatures will be slightly below normal, and drier air is filtering in behind the front with north winds dominating through Sunday—bringing a break from the humidity. Enjoy the more comfortable feel today and tomorrow, as an unsettled and more humid weather pattern is expected to return next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mostly cloudy Saturday with a low chance of a stray or isolated shower
- Slightly below-normal temperatures expected this weekend
- Drier air filters in with north winds through Sunday — less humid today and tomorrow
- Unsettled weather pattern returns next week as moisture builds back in
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, possible stray showers
Temperature: 83
Winds: NNE 15-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, less humid
Temperature: 65
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Pleasant and sunny
Temperature: 82
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Have a great weekend!