SCIENCE SNIPPET: Cold front season is here!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s cold front season!

It’s been quite a warm start to our fall season here in the Coastal Bend, and a cold front is just what we need to cool off. This week we have been gifted two of them! A cold front crossed through south Texas early this week which granted us some rain. It also ushered in drier air, and a decent drop in our temperatures.

While we did not see “cold temperatures” the impact was noticeable and very much welcomed!

WHAT IS A COLD FRONT?

The name itself is pretty explanatory, but here’s the true definition per NOAA

Cold front’s are the leading edge of a cold air mass replacing a warm air mass. As seen on a surface map they are depicted as a blue line with blue triangles, the direction of the triangles is where the cold front is headed. They typically extend from the center of a low pressure area.

WHAT HAPPENS AS A COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH?

As a cold front moves through an area the “more dense” cooler air pushes under the lighter “less dense” warm air forcing it to rise up into the troposphere. The lifted warm air then produces clouds and thunderstorms.

Depending on the strength of the front, some of the thunderstorms can become severe and produce large hail, strong wind, and even an isolated tornado.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER?

After the cold front passes through you have noticeably cooler and drier air. Typically leaving behind clear skies, less humidity, and a shift in wind direction.

WHY NOT “COOL FRONT”?

Cold front by definition is a colder air mass replacing warmer air mass. It is a transition process. For example, this week’s cold front dropped our temperatures from Monday’s high of 90 to the upper 70’s and low 80's on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures dropped about 10-15 degrees cooler from the prior day. This morning still feeling the impacts with low's in the 50's!

Some may say “Hey, that’s not a cold front if it’s still warm” While yes, it may still be warm. It does not take away from the fact that cooler, drier air is replacing warmer air. You still have a drop in temperatures and humidity.

It would be the same scenario if we had temperatures in the 70’s dropping to the lower 50’s.

The term “cool front” does not technically exist, although some meteorologists or forecasters use it. Cold front is the correct meteorological term.

WHY ARE SOME COLD FRONTS "WEAKER"

This can be for a number of reasons such as, what type of air mass. As we recall, this past February we received an arctic air mass. Which resulted in significantly colder temperatures.

Other factors include, the speed of the front, the moisture ahead of it, instability, and even little difference between air mass temperatures.

We have another cold front headed our way this weekend which won't be strong however, there will still be a notable difference.