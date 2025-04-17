SCIENCE SNIPPET: Why South Texas Skies Turn Hazy Each Spring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Each year around this time—typically from March through May—farmers in Mexico and Central America conduct agricultural burnings at the peak of the spring season. It helps to clear vegetation, create space for new crops, and reduce pests and soil‑borne diseases.

Our steady southeast winds then carry that smoke across the Gulf and into our region, where it can linger for days or even weeks.

The resulting haze often limits visibility and elevates fine‑particulate levels, which can aggravate allergies and pose health risks for sensitive groups—children, older adults, and anyone with respiratory conditions.

When the smoke is particularly thick, it’s advisable to keep windows closed, run an air purifier if available, and minimize strenuous outdoor activities.

On the bright side, it does make for particularly picturesque sunrises and sunsets—the suspended particles scatter sunlight into vivid hues of red, yellow, and orange.