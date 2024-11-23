Gradual warm up through early next week; winds to pick up Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy weekend!

A pleasant Saturday afternoon with a gradual warm up, high’s in the lower 80’s today. Temperatures will continue to increase to well above normal through early next week.

South east winds returning will allow for increasing moisture, however, very limited moisture will stick around so we will remain mostly dry through next week.

Tonight will be a calm with clear skies. Expect breezy conditions Sunday with wind speeds increasing to over 20 mph.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy conditions expected Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph

Two cold fronts arrive on the week of Thanksgiving, Monday and on Thanksgiving Day

No significant rain expected through next week

Relief from heat with colder air to arrive on Black Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight : Calm conditions, clear skies

Temperature: Lows in the lower 60's

Winds: South up to 10 mph

Tomorrow: Increasing humidity and temperatures, mostly sunny, breezy.

Temperature: Mid to upper 80's

Winds: SE up to 25 mph

Monday: Muggy with temperatures up to 20 degrees above normal

Temperature: Near 90 forecast high

Winds: South winds up to 15 mph

Have a wonderful evening :)