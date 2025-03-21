FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warm, humid days and reduced fire danger this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy FRI-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today's Fire Danger: Very High (4/5)

It was a cold start to the day across the Coastal Bend. This morning's temps in the 40s will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Sunny skies and breezy onshore wind will help to bring out fire risk down. While today's fire danger is a 4 out of 5, this weekend will pose a Moderate Fire Danger (2 out of 5)! Please continue to be careful out there!

WX

Southeast winds continue to be our predominant wind direction into next week. That will usher moisture back into the Coastal Bend. While we tend to complain about humidity this time of the year, it's a welcome change because we need to if we want to see rain in the forecast. And yes, rain chances are in the forecast! We haven't had any measurable rainfall at Corpus Christi International Airport so far this month.

WX

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!!!