HOWDY SPRING: The season brings a welcome change to our dry weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday and Happy Spring!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Today's Fire Danger: Very High (4/5)

Improvements on the way!

It's finally Spring and the season began on a cool note here across the Coastal Bend. This morning's temps in the 50s will rise to the mid 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be more tame and slowly become onshore this afternoon helping to bring out fire risk down to a 4 out of 5 (Very High).

WX

A change in the weather pattern is underway! Today, winds will become southeast and that will be our wind direction into next week. That will usher moisture back into the Coastal Bend and once our humidity rebounds— hello rain chances! This will be a welcome sight considering we haven't had any measurable rainfall at Corpus Christi International Airport so far this month.

WX

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cooler and sunny

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: NE/SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!