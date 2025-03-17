Fire weather alerts are in place for a dry and windy St. Patrick's Day forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning in effect Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Despite a chilly morning, a warm and sunny day is ahead. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s today thanks to dry air. Strong winds will pick up this afternoon, bringing the focus of the forecast to fire weather risk. For inland neighborhoods, relative humidity will be low (10-20%) and a Red Flag warning will be in effect beginning at 11 a.m.

Please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. High to Extreme fire danger are forecast through midweek. Please do what you can to prevent wildfires, especially Saturday. Temps look to remain warmer than usual for this time of year. Unfortunately, there's still no meaningful rainfall in the forecast. Have a safe St. Patrick's Day holiday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm, dry and windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Sunny & dry

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40

Have a great week!