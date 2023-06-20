Some wrong-way detection systems remain in place despite exit ramp closures on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four wrong-way detection systems are currently located at the most dangerous southbound exit ramps of the Harbor Bridge. That's according to TxDOT email responses to KRIS 6 questions about these systems.

The detection systems cost taxpayers more than $200,000 dollars to purchase and a few more thousand dollars to install.

But when TxDOT shut down the Padre Street, Padre Street, and Upper Broadway exit ramps in April / May of this year after our series of reports on the dangers of those ramps, we wanted to know the status of those systems. If the exit ramps are now closed to traffic going in the wrong direction, why would these systems even be needed?

Here's what TxDOT also told KRIS 6 in response to our questions about what the department plans to do with those four costly wrong-way detection systems:

TxDOT plans to relocate the wrong-way detection system currently located at the closed exit ramp to Power Street.

They will move it south to detect wrong-way drivers at the bridge exit lane ramp at Twigg Street.

TxDOT says there is already another system in place there. There's even a Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that's been parked at Twigg and Mesquite at the base of the bridge. The law enforcement unit is there to intercept any potential wrong-way drivers.

The wrong-way detection system that's currently at the exit ramp to Padre Street will also be relocated. It will be set up south to detect along US 181.

And the detection system at the exit ramp to Upper Broadway will remain in place. That's even though that exit ramp has been closed for a few months now. No word on if it's a permanent closure. TxDOT said it will monitor traffic patterns.

And the existing wrong-way detection system at Twigg Street will remain in place.

Also, TxDOT says that only two of those four systems are working at the base of the bridge.

Another note: That newly formedwrong way task forcethat was created after our KRIS 6 special reports is now morphed into the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization.

It's part of its regional traffic safety task force. The next scheduled meeting is in mid-July.

We will continue to keep you posted with any new updates.

