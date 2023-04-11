Facing Danger: Are the Ramp Closures and Increased Enforcement Working?

There seems to be some positive progress to report when it comes to the problem of wrong way drivers on the harbor bridge.

It's a story we began investigating last November. We first presented our "Facing danger" special reports mid-February.

In our stories, we focused on what can be done to stop wrong way drivers on the harbor bridge and help save lives after numerous tragedies.

From 2015 to 2022, there have been 11 wrong way crashes on the harbor bridge.

That has resulted in 8 deaths and 11 injuries.

Our investigation led us to questioning the governor about TxDOT's efforts to stop the wrong way driver problem. At the time the governor told KRIS 6 that TxDOT's efforts were quote "Inadequate".

In a speech last week, Governor Abbott announced two southbound exit ramps on the bridge were permanently closed.

He went on to say that the increased presence of DPS troopers have made significant strides to make that area safer. To find out if the changes are working so far, we spoke to law enforcement.

With the Power and Padre Street exits closed for around a month, and Chief Mark Cory with the Portland Police Department says there have been no confirmed wrong way drivers from his officers.

"All the work that TxDOT and DPS and that we've done is making an impact because up to a month ago we still had 2 wrong way drivers, or 6 weeks ago...since all these things were put in place, we've had zero."

But that's not the case for DPS, as Chief told KRIS 6 that troopers made a wrong way driver stop at the Twigg Street exit where a trooper is stationed.

During last Monday's state of the state, Abbott said DPS had conducted two thousand traffic stops over a 20-day period between March 11th and March 30th.

Along with these traffic stops, they made 55 DWI arrests and 51 Narcotic arrests.

But those are just the arrests made by State Troopers, as in Portland Police made 18 DWI arrests in that same time-frame, with an average blood alcohol concentration of .15, which is nearly double the legal limit.

As for the "Harbor Bridge Wrong Way Driver Coalition Task Force," it's unknown how long DPS troopers plan to remain posted at the Twigg Street exit, or how long their increased presence around the harbor bridge will remain in effect.

While power and padre street ramps will remain closed, TxDOT told me that the Broadway Street ramp, which is currently closed, remains "under evaluation."