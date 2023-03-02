EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Abbott calls for action in response to wrong-way dangers on the Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, in an exclusive interview with KRIS 6 News, Governor Greg Abbott sent a strong message that “action has to be taken” in regard to the easy access of the southbound exit on the Harbor Bridge.

This particular exit creates dangerous– deadly wrong-way accidents. Abbott called the situation "extraordinarily dangerous and the danger is not acceptable."

Our special report "Facing Danger” focuses on the many years of wrong-way crashes on the Harbor Bridge - dating back to 2015.

KRIS 6 News has now confirmed that eight people have died in wrong-way crashes in the last eight years.

Abbott said he received information from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) about that state agency in regard to the apparently flawed southbound exit which allows easy access to wrong-way drivers.

TxDOT installed wrong-way signs containing inserted flashing lights at some of the exits just a day before the release of part one of Facing Danger.

On Feb. 10, 6 Investigates sent a list of questions to TxDOT about the fatalities on the Harbor Bridge caused by wrong-way drivers dating back to 2015 and any proposed fixes by TxDOT.

TxDOT did not respond to our questions by the time part one aired on Feb. 15 . On Wednesday, TxDOT answered. But, rather than answering the questions the state agency provided a statement and said all questions were addressed.

"While they (TxDOT) are making an effort to try to do something about it, I consider that effort to be 'inadequate.' And I expect greater urgency and greater effectiveness of the solutions they are providing," Abbott said.

He also added that he supports the South Texas state legislative delegation 100 percent to search for real solutions at the current legislative session.

"So either TxDOT works with, let's say, Texas Department of Public Safety to implement safety measures, also working with the city of Corpus Christi or we come up with some legislation that addresses it," Abbott said.

Abbott's final words of our interview echo the sentiments of some public officials, at least one law enforcement

