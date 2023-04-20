TxDOT: Padre Street back to two lanes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following concerns from businesses and the City of Corpus Christi, Padre Street has converted back from a one-way to two lane street.

The Texas Department of Transportation made the switch to one way in an effort to curb wrong-way drivers entering the Harbor Bridge via exit ramps.

Thursday, TxDOT announced the conversion on Padre Street was complete.

Additionally, southbound exits to Padre and Power streets will remain permanent closed.

As KRIS 6 News reported two weeks ago, Governor Greg Abbott announced the permanent closure of those exits during a State of the State luncheon in Corpus Christi.

Currently, the southbound exit at Upper Broadway remains closed.

These measures come after KRIS 6 News' in-depth reporting about the dangers of these exits.

On March 2, one day after Governor Abbott told KRIS 6 News in an exclusive interview that TxDOT’s efforts to address wrong-way drivers were “inadequate.” TxDOT temporarily shut down the bridge’s southbound exit at Power Street to turn it into a one-way street and re-stripe it.

TxDOT then temporarily shut down the bridge’s Padre Street exit to turn it into a single-lane, one-way street as well. The one-way designation was from North Tancahua Street to Ramirez Street.

The agency then closed the southbound North Upper Broadway exit ramp and reconfigured Twigg Street into a single lane.

