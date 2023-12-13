Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFacing Danger

Actions

FACING DANGER: TxDOT to update ramps to detour wrong-way drivers

Harbor bridge tips.png
KRIS 6 News
Law enforcement tells KRIS 6 News that driving in the right lane of the Harbor Bridge can potentially protect drivers from wrong-way drivers.
Harbor bridge tips.png
Posted at 3:46 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 17:06:12-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Changes are coming to two southbound exit ramps on the Harbor Bridge in an effort to deter wrong-way drivers according to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

According to that release, reconfiguration of the exits at Twigg and Mesquite streets will begin Tuesday. New traffic patterns are expected to be in place by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported over months of reporting, eight people died over a seven-year period on the Harbor Bridge and US 181 as the result of wrong-way drivers entering the bridge via exit ramps.

Safety enhancements planned for these exits include "the installation of water-filled barriers that will convert southbound Mesquite to a single lane at the intersection and require motorists exiting on Twigg to only turn right onto Mesquite. The barriers also will obstruct wrong-way drivers on Twigg from entering the exit ramp. Southbound two-lane traffic on Mesquite will resume south of the intersection."

Enhancements will also include a series of message boards, rumble strips and pavement markings will advise motorists to slow down and prepare to make the right turn from the Twigg exit to Mesquite. Motorists are advised to slow to 15 mph on the ramp and to 5 mph to navigate the right turn.

During the intersection conversion, US 181 southbound traffic on the Harbor Bridge may detour to I-37 westbound, take the Nueces Bay Boulevard exit, use the turnaround and return to I-37 eastbound to access downtown and the SEA District. Also, one block of Mesquite will be closed north of Twigg and motorists may detour to Mann Street.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Related Stories
FACING DANGER: TxDOT to update ramps to deter wrong-way drivers DPS troopers stop 10 wrong-way drivers attempting to enter Harbor Bridge Wrong-way detection systems remain despite exit ramp closures TABC hosts meeting with Coastal Bend businesses to try to limit drunk drivers TxDOT: Padre Street back to two lanes City Council agrees with TXDOT in plans to make ramp closure permanent TxDOT plan to address wrong-way drivers over the Harbor Bridge Multi-agency task force seeks solution for wrong-way drivers TxDOT plans task force for wrong-way drivers Wrong-way driver travels nearly 17 miles before crashing car TxDOT temporarily shuts down Power Street exit on Harbor Bridge Abbott calls for action in response to wrong-way dangers on the Harbor Bridge Investigation reveals more fatalities from wrong-way drivers Corpus Christi and Portland police policies differ when pursuing suspects State lawmaker acknowledges safety problems on Harbor Bridge Exclusive: Uber driver narrowly avoids wrong-way driver on Harbor Bridge KRIS 6 News pushes for solutions to wrong-way drivers on Harbor Bridge Sister of woman killed in Harbor Bridge wrong-way accident demands action Investigation reveals 5 dead on Harbor Bridge from wrong-way drivers in 7 years Police in Portland risk their lives to stop wrong-way drivers Law enforcement share tips on how to protect yourself from wrong-way drivers Harbor Bridge wrong-way fatalities result in criminal and civil lawsuits Corpus Christi resident faced difficulty with TxDOT in changing intersection Are the ramp closures and increased enforcement working?

Holiday Lights