City Council could address new lane changes on Harbor Bridge exits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council could vote on a proposed adjustment to the ongoing re-striping work done by Tx-DOT at some of the Harbor Bridge’s southbound exits.

KRIS 6 News has been looking into the wrong way drivers easily making their way onto the Harbor Bridge in its special investigation “Facing Danger”. On March 2, just one day after Texas Governor Abbott told KRIS 6 in an exclusive interview that he thought TxDOT’s efforts to that point were “inadequate”. TxDOT temporarily shut down the bridge’s southbound exit at Power Street to turn it into a one-way street and re-stripe it.

TxDOT then temporarily shut down the bridge’s Padre Street exit to turn it into a single-lane, one-way street as well. The one-way designation is from North Tancahua Street to Ramirez Street.

Another exit ramp was then closed by TxDOT. The North Upper Broadway ramp was closed, and Twigg Street was reconfigured into a single lane.

But now, after the work has already begun, there are proposed changes in the projects.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting a resolution could be voted on to concur with a new TxDOT proposed plan to keep both Power and Padre Street exit ramps closed. The plan is to also restore two-way traffic on Padre Street, which is a TxDOT frontage road, from North Tancahua Street to Ramirez Street.

This latest change comes after a March 14 meeting between the city, TxDOT officials and area S.E.A. District business owners.

Those business owners have voiced their concerns saying that the one-way plan has adversely impacted their businesses.

