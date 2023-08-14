Since Wrong Way Driving Taskforce was created, DPS Troopers have stopped nearly a dozen wrong-way drivers

There have been a lot of changes that have been made around the Harbor Bridge, including the closure of 2 different ramps, the temporary closure of one ramp, and, of course, an increased presence of Department of Public Services Troopers. New data has just come out Monday that reveals the impact that these troopers have made on Highway 181 alone.

"They have been working very hard. In the past 6 months since this initiative was launched, they've made over 15,000 traffic stops," said Harold Mallory, Public Information Officer for DPS, when asked about the work his Troopers have done around the Harbor Bridge.

The initiative Mallory is talking about is the Wrong-Way Driver Task Force, which was created in March after our investigation into the amount of fatal wrong-way crashes there have been over the harbor bridge.

Since the task force started, troopers have made 134 DWI arrests, 208 narcotics arrests, and written over 5,600 citations.

When it comes to wrong-way drivers, the Portland police department have not seen a single one since March and made 74 DWI arrests.

But on the Corpus Christi side, Texas State Troopers have stopped 10 wrong-way drivers, mostly at the off-ramp at Twigg Street, where a unit has been stationed at all times.

"We are looking for those wrong-way drivers before they even get onto the bridge, so we've caught all those wrong-way drivers before they actually got onto the bridge, and of those 10 drivers, 8 of them were intoxicated," said Mallory.

It's unclear how long the the increased presence from DPS troopers will be, however, they tell me that they will continue to work with partner agencies to reduce the amount of DWI's as well as wrong way drivers over the Harbor Bridge.