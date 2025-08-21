BREAKING: Corpus Christi Water COO Drew Molly resigns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drew Molly, Chief Operating Officer of Corpus Christi Water, has submitted his resignation from the City of Corpus Christi, marking a significant leadership change as the city grapples with contentious decisions about its future water supply.

Molly's resignation was announced to members of the City Council yesterday evening, with his final day scheduled for September 3.

The departure comes at a critical juncture for the city, which recently voted to pause plans for its controversial inner harbor seawater desalination project—a decision that has exposed deep divisions within the council about how to secure alternative water sources for the growing region.

A veteran of the water industry, Molly brought extensive technical expertise to the role. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and is a licensed professional engineer in Texas. His credentials include both a Class A water license and Class D wastewater operations license.

Throughout his career, Molly has been a prominent figure in Texas water management, serving as past Chair of the Texas Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA), where he maintained active involvement for more than two decades.

The timing of Molly's departure raises questions about the utility's direction as Corpus Christi faces mounting pressure to diversify its water portfolio beyond traditional surface water sources. The recently paused desalination project had been viewed by some as a potential solution to the city's long-term water security challenges, though it faced opposition from council members concerned about costs and environmental impacts.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the city and asked it to provide its plan for the continuity of water projects and the search process for Molly's replacement. We've also asked the city about any impact his departure will have on the pursuit of alternative water sources.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.